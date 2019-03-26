3 people dead in single-vehicle crash under Highway 99 overpass in Surrey

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Surrey Tuesday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, it happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

READ MORE: Multiple vehicles, pedestrians involved in Coquitlam crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Investigators are on scene, and police say it is too soon to say what may have led to the crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, as several road closures are in effect until further notice:

32 Avenue at 152 Street

32 Avenue at King George Boulevard

Highway 99 southbound Exit 8B

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.