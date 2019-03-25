Multiple vehicles, pedestrians involved in Coquitlam crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam on Monday.
According to Coquitlam RCMP, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.
READ MORE: Coquitlam RCMP investigate fatal crash on Lougheed Highway
Police said the crash involved three vehicles as well as three pedestrians. One of the pedestrians was killed and the other two were injured.
Drivers were being advised to avoid the area, where multiple road closures were in effect, including:
- Mariner Way northbound and southbound between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace
- Hickey Drive eastbound and westbound between Dartmoor Drive and Mariner Way
- Riverview Crescent eastbound and westbound between Canim Avenue and Mariner Way
RCMP also deployed an emergency command centre to the site.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details were being immediately released.
WATCH (Jan. 17, 2019): Dashcam captures terrifying Coquitlam crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.