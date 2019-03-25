Canada
Multiple vehicles, pedestrians involved in Coquitlam crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Drivers were being told to avoid the area of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent after a serious crash on Monday.

One person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam on Monday.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles as well as three pedestrians. One of the pedestrians was killed and the other two were injured.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area, where multiple road closures were in effect, including:

  • Mariner Way northbound and southbound between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace
  • Hickey Drive eastbound and westbound between Dartmoor Drive and Mariner Way
  • Riverview Crescent eastbound and westbound between Canim Avenue and Mariner Way

RCMP also deployed an emergency command centre to the site.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details were being immediately released.

