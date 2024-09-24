HandyDART strike to end as workers vote to ratify deal

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver has voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with TransDev, which says it aims for full service to resume by the end of the week.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 voted Monday to ratify the deal, giving workers a “significant” wage increase, that the union says would address the staffing shortages.

TransDev says it’s pleased the three-week strike is coming to an end.

About 600 HandyDART employees started strike action on Sept. 3, pausing service except for essential medical trips.

ATU Local 1724 President Joe McCann says the strike showed the power of the union, and ratifying the contract is great for union members.

The union also says the new contract with TransDev pushes back on the use of taxis through creative language on shift scheduling and reporting.

Transdev is the contracted operator of HandyDART, which serves people who are unable to navigate the conventional transit system.

The company says in a statement that service “will resume progressively this week,” with the goal of normal service levels by Friday.

It says customers looking for information about particular trips can phone the HandyDART call centre.