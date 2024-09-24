New Westminster residents raise concerns about bus stop in heart of downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster, B.C., resident is raising concerns about the state of a transit shelter in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Jennifer Benoit shared a video with Global News showing a bus shelter on Columbia Street with cardboard and belongings inside the shelter.

She says people have been shouting and using drugs and on Saturday a little girl was unable to use the bus stop as she couldn’t wait at the stop.

“The bus didn’t stop for her,” Benoit said.

She lives above the police station and said someone started yelling at the child. Benoit then ran down the stairs to see if the girl needed help but she was gone.

“I don’t know what’s going on in our city right now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know what’s going on with the mayor. I don’t know what’s going on with the police chief. I don’t know what’s going on with our whole council. Why are we not getting some help and direction downtown New West for this obviously huge problem?”

1:58 Homeless shelter controversy in New Westminster B.C.

Benoit said she immediately reported the incident to New Westminster police on Saturday afternoon because she was concerned for the girl’s safety.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As of Monday night, she had not been contacted. Global News also reached out to the police for comment but did not hear back on Monday night.

Coun. Daniel Fontaine said police and bylaw officers are powerless to do anything and mental health workers are handcuffed with limited resources.

“What we’re talking here is a transit stop,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a place where people catch the bus every single day to and from work, to catch appointments. It’s so critical for us as elected officials to make sure that these public spaces are available to the public.”

Permanent supportive housing promised by the NDP government is still two years from completion.

— with files from Rumina Daya