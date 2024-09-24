Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Westminster residents raise concerns about bus stop in heart of downtown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 11:25 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New Westminster bus shelter concerns'
New Westminster bus shelter concerns
A New Westminster resident is raising concerns about the state of a bus shelter on Columbia Street. As Rumina Daya reports, it has been taken over by people doing drugs, causing safety concerns for those in the area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A New Westminster, B.C., resident is raising concerns about the state of a transit shelter in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Jennifer Benoit shared a video with Global News showing a bus shelter on Columbia Street with cardboard and belongings inside the shelter.

She says people have been shouting and using drugs and on Saturday a little girl was unable to use the bus stop as she couldn’t wait at the stop.

“The bus didn’t stop for her,” Benoit said.

She lives above the police station and said someone started yelling at the child. Benoit then ran down the stairs to see if the girl needed help but she was gone.

“I don’t know what’s going on in our city right now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know what’s going on with the mayor. I don’t know what’s going on with the police chief. I don’t know what’s going on with our whole council. Why are we not getting some help and direction downtown New West for this obviously huge problem?”

Click to play video: 'Homeless shelter controversy in New Westminster B.C.'
Homeless shelter controversy in New Westminster B.C.
Trending Now

Benoit said she immediately reported the incident to New Westminster police on Saturday afternoon because she was concerned for the girl’s safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of Monday night, she had not been contacted. Global News also reached out to the police for comment but did not hear back on Monday night.

Coun. Daniel Fontaine said police and bylaw officers are powerless to do anything and mental health workers are handcuffed with limited resources.

“What we’re talking here is a transit stop,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a place where people catch the bus every single day to and from work, to catch appointments. It’s so critical for us as elected officials to make sure that these public spaces are available to the public.”

Permanent supportive housing promised by the NDP government is still two years from completion.

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices