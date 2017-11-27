Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt following 13-hour standoff

Surrey RCMP says no one was injured following a 13-hour standoff at a Surrey home.
RCMP say the incident started just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, when they were called to the 2200 block of 174 Street for an unrelated matter.
When officers arrived at the scene, they recognized a man in the area as having an outstanding warrant. Police say the man – who they believed was carrying a gun – refused to leave his home when police approached him.
This led to a major police response including the Emergency Response Team. A police negotiator was also used.
The standoff ended Monday around 7:30 a.m. with no reported injuries.
“The safety of the public and those involved is always the top priority,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release. “Police would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this incident.”
A 58-year-old man was taken into custody.
The man, who was known to police, was wanted for allegedly carrying/using/threatening to use a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief $5,000 or under, and uttering threats to kill, poison or injure a person’s animal or bird.
~With files from Gord Macdonald
