February 26, 2019

Alcohol theft leads to arrest of 4 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont.

Global News

A traffic stop in Leeds and the Thousand Islands resulted in the arrests of four people from across Ontario.

Four Ontario people are facing multiple charges after being stopped in relation to a theft in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, Ont.

On Feb. 24, around 5 p.m., OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township after reports of an alcohol theft from a store in Edwardsburg Township, Ont.

Four people were arrested.

Karnelle Black, 43, of Hamilton, Ont., is charged with possession of property under $5,000, failure to comply with a recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

Frederick Heath, 61, of Hamilton was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Gina Marinecu, 36, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Mihai Stoicheci, 49, of Hamilton was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say through the arrests, they were able to recover numerous items from several reported thefts in the area.

All four appeared in a Brockville, Ont., court on Tuesday. Heath and Black were not granted bail but Marinescu and Stoicheci were released pending a future court date.

Heath and Black will answer to outstanding warrants for similar charges in other jurisdictions in the future, police say.

