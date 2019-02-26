Alcohol theft leads to arrest of 4 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont.

Four Ontario people are facing multiple charges after being stopped in relation to a theft in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, Ont.

On Feb. 24, around 5 p.m., OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township after reports of an alcohol theft from a store in Edwardsburg Township, Ont.

Four people were arrested.

Karnelle Black, 43, of Hamilton, Ont., is charged with possession of property under $5,000, failure to comply with a recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

Frederick Heath, 61, of Hamilton was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Gina Marinecu, 36, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Mihai Stoicheci, 49, of Hamilton was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say through the arrests, they were able to recover numerous items from several reported thefts in the area.

All four appeared in a Brockville, Ont., court on Tuesday. Heath and Black were not granted bail but Marinescu and Stoicheci were released pending a future court date.

Heath and Black will answer to outstanding warrants for similar charges in other jurisdictions in the future, police say.