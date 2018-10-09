Teen charged after $20K in booze swiped from Manitoba Liquor Marts
A 16-year-old Winnipegger is in custody facing theft and robbery-related offences following a series of Liquor Mart robberies between June and September.
A total of about $19,270 in liquor was stolen over the course of 18 incidents at Liquor Marts throughout Winnipeg.
Police arrested a male suspect in the 400 block of Banning Street Monday morning.
