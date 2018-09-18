Crime
September 18, 2018 1:57 pm

Winnipeg woman charged in 19 Liquor Mart thefts, several clothing store thefts

By Global News

A 25-year-old woman was detained in custody and faces a number of theft and robbery-related charges.

File / Global News
Winnipeg police say a woman robbed Liquor Marts a total of 19 times over a 10-week period this past summer.

Several liquor mart stores were robbed between June 15 and Aug. 27, said police, and about $3,760 in booze was stolen during that time.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries responds after rash of thefts at Liquor Marts

On Aug. 4, two female suspects threatened an employee at an Empress Street store with a metal pipe and ran away with about $360 in merchandise.

On Sept. 10, a woman threatened security guards with a knife at a St. Mary’s Road store, taking $90 in merchandise.

A week later, a woman tried to leave the same St. Mary’s Road retail store without paying for about $200 in merchandise and was arrested.

Alycia Yvonne Leitch, 25, was detained in custody and faces a number of theft and robbery-related charges.

WATCH: ‘Significant increase’ in thefts at Manitoba liquor stores, say Winnipeg police

