Winnipeg woman charged in 19 Liquor Mart thefts, several clothing store thefts

Winnipeg police say a woman robbed Liquor Marts a total of 19 times over a 10-week period this past summer.

Several liquor mart stores were robbed between June 15 and Aug. 27, said police, and about $3,760 in booze was stolen during that time.

On Aug. 4, two female suspects threatened an employee at an Empress Street store with a metal pipe and ran away with about $360 in merchandise.

On Sept. 10, a woman threatened security guards with a knife at a St. Mary’s Road store, taking $90 in merchandise.

A week later, a woman tried to leave the same St. Mary’s Road retail store without paying for about $200 in merchandise and was arrested.

Alycia Yvonne Leitch, 25, was detained in custody and faces a number of theft and robbery-related charges.

