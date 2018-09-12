Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries responds after rash of thefts at Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Police have said liquor marts and their security staff are not doing enough to combat a large increase in thefts.

Police announced on Tuesday there had been nearly 1300 theft reports from liquor marts in 2018, a significant increase from previous years.

Constable Jay Murray said security guards aren’t intervening.

“These individuals come into a store, they start to load up liquor and then they just walk out.”

On Wednesday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries issued a statement saying these incidents are “brazen and dangerous when confronted.”

Spokesperson Andrea Kowal told 680 CJOB while they can do better, this is part of a larger problem in the city.

“As far as physical intervention goes, we know that about a week and a half ago, police clearly demonstrated… as soon as there’s any physical intervention or threat to these criminals, it quickly escalates and becomes dangerous for customers and staff.”

However, Kowal disagreed that Liquor Marts aren’t doing enough to prevent these thefts.

“I would’ve hoped that the reason police are holding these press conferences is to show that arrests are being made.”

“We are identifying these individuals, we’re working with police to find out who they are and they’re being arrested,” Kowal added.

Some arrests have indeed occurred including two suspects charged earlier this week with a combined 132 offences.