Actor Jussie Smollett arrested in Chicago, charged with filing false police report

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a hate-crime in Chicago, police said Thursday morning.

Smollett, 36, was charged with felony disorderly conduct Wednesday evening for allegedly lying to Chicago police on Jan. 29. In the report, the actor, who is openly gay, said he was attacked by two masked men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Smollett said the attackers put a noose around his neck and poured what he believed to be bleach over him. He also claimed the masked men beat him and yelled “This is MAGA country” — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — before fleeing.

He is under arrest and in custody of detectives, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said on Twitter.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Smollett is due for a court bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. local time Thursday.

The offence the actor is charged with is could bring one to three years in prison — and for Smollett to pay for the cost of the investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement saying Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set” and that his character is not being written off the show.

After Smollett made the report on January, detectives reviewed hundreds of hours of video for the attack and then released images of two people they said they wanted to question.

Police found the suspects, two brothers, who were identified by their attorney as Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo. They were held for nearly 48 hours on suspicion of assaulting Smollett.

They were then released and police said the men provided information that had ”shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” and detectives requested another interview with Smollett.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press