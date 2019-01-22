Saint John police forensics officer on the stand as Oland murder trial continues

Follow our live blog from the courtroom at the bottom of this story

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland resumes on Tuesday with another Saint John police forensics officer slated to testify.

Dennis Oland, 50, is accused of the July 6, 2011, bludgeoning death of his father, Richard.

Const. David MacDonald will be the second forensics officer to offer testimony after the cross-examination of lead forensic officer Sgt. Mark Smith concluded on Friday.

Smith spent most of last week on the witness stand taking the court through his involvement in the case, which included a very bloody crime scene.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy led an aggressive cross-examination of Smith and how he handled the forensic investigation.

Lacy accused Smith of having no control over the crime scene. Smith did not contest many of the arguments being made last week, including that the main crime scene should have stretched much further than the inner office of Richard Oland, where his bludgeoned body was found.

Smith testified that the murder scene was “one of the bloodiest” he has ever seen.

Richard Oland, 69, was a prominent businessman and multi-millionaire when he was killed in his Saint John office. He was struck more than 40 times, mostly on the head, with a weapon that was never found.

This is the second trial for Dennis Oland. His 2015 conviction for second-degree murder was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered.

