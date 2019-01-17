Crime
January 17, 2019 8:22 am

Defence to question forensics officer at Dennis Oland murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sgt. Mark Smith of the Saint John Police Force is expected to testify the entire week at the Dennis Oland retrial. He was the chief forensic officer at the time of Richard Oland's 2011 murder

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

Follow our live blog from the courtroom at the bottom of this story

A forensics officer is back on the stand today at the Dennis Oland murder trial, this time facing defence questions.

Sgt. Mark Smith of Saint John police has recounted for the court the collection of over 500 pieces of evidence from the scene where multi-millionaire Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death, and from searches relating to his son Dennis.

READ MORE: No bloodstains found in Oland’s car, officer tells murder trial 

Smith has acknowledged difficulties keeping the crime scene free of contamination from police officers who should not have been there.

So many officers wanted a look at the bloody scene, the defence has said it was like a sightseeing tour.

WATCH: Saint John police forensic officer grilled by defence at Dennis Oland retrial

The 50-year-old Oland is charged with the second-degree murder of his father on July 6, 2011.

He has pleaded not guilty.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Dennis Oland
Oland
Richard Oland
Saint John
Second Degree Murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.