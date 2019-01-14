Crash
January 14, 2019 9:58 am

23-year-old N.B. man dead in snowmobiling crash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP
RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., is dead after a snowmobile crash in Carroll Ridge, near Canterbury, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to a crash on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Police say that another snowmobiler had come across the crash scene and called 911.

It’s believed that the 23-year-old’s snowmobile collided with a tree, and the man died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

