January 14, 2019 9:26 am

Halifax police charge 23-year-old after highspeed crash on Highway 111

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 23-year-old man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

A 23-year-old man is lucky to be alive after allegedly driving an SUV into a light pole at high speed on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say just after 1:30 a.m., patrol members observed an SUV travelling eastbound on Highway 111 between Exit 6 and Exit 7.

Officer say the vehicle was driving dangerously and was estimated to be travelling at a speed exceeding 150 km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

Halifax police say their officers were about to pursue the vehicle when it crashed into a light pole.

The 23-year-old man allegedly driving the vehicle was uninjured and arrested without incident, police say.

He was taken to Dartmouth General as a precaution for observation as a result of the crash and will be held for court where he will be facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

