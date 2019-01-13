Emergency services battle fire in Spry Harbour, Highway 7 closed

A house fire in Spry Harbour, N.S., forced officials to temporarily close Highway 7 as they attempted to battle the blaze on Sunday.

An official with the Halifax Regional Municipality said that Highway 7 in the area of Twin Bridges was closed in both directions, although by 1 p.m. at least one lane had been re-opened.

Jude Gerrard heard of the structure fire and went down to check on it as he has elderly relatives in the area.

Structure fire Spry Harbour pic.twitter.com/lLJn7fxLN7 — Jude Gerrard (@Edjudekashun101) January 13, 2019

Gerrard says that the fire looked to have started in the kitchen area.

“Flames were through the roof and smoke was coming out of the roof vents on the opposite side,” he said.

“Smoke was very thick and preventing [visibility] on the highway in front [of the home].”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency reportedly received the call at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Several units responded to the scene.

