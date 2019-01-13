Halifax police arrest 21-year-old woman for alleged impaired driving, hit and run
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged impaired driving and fleeing the scene of an accident on Sunday.
Police say at 4:40 a.m. they received a report of a car crashing into a tree and a fire hydrant in the 6100 block of North Street in Halifax.
Moments later another caller reported a possible impaired driver operating a gray Honda Civic travelling North-bound on Windsor Street.
Shortly after 4:50 a.m. officers located a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Kempt Road.
Police were quickly able to locate and arrest the female driver.
A 21-year-old woman from Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax Court at a later date and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a vehicle with more than .80 mg of alcohol, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and obstruction.
