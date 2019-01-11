Crime
January 11, 2019 7:30 pm

Police on scene of barricaded person call in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police officers attend the scene of a barricated person call in Dartmouth on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Graeme Benjamin / Global News
Several Halifax Regional Police officers are at the scene of a barricaded person call in Dartmouth.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Highfield Park Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say a man inside the apartment is “causing damage” and is armed with a knife.

“When police went to speak to the male at the apartment he refused to open the door,” police said in a short news release Friday night.

Police say crisis negotiators are currently at the scene and they’re asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they’ll release information as it becomes available.

