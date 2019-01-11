Police on scene of barricaded person call in Dartmouth

Several Halifax Regional Police officers are at the scene of a barricaded person call in Dartmouth.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Highfield Park Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say a man inside the apartment is “causing damage” and is armed with a knife.

“When police went to speak to the male at the apartment he refused to open the door,” police said in a short news release Friday night.

Police say crisis negotiators are currently at the scene and they’re asking the public to avoid the area.

Happening now: Several @HfxRegPolice officers are at the scene of a barricaded person call on Highfield Park Drive in #Dartmouth. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/78QgpH7RiB — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 12, 2019

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they’ll release information as it becomes available.