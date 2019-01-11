Man facing assault charges after allegedly head butting, spitting on motorist in Shelburne County

A 59-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly headbutted and spat on another man before swinging at police officers during his arrest.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged assault on Blanche Road happened on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 6-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by car in Digby County

The alleged victim told officers he was driving past a house when the suspect ran out of the home and confronted him. According to police, the alleged victim said the incident resulted in him being headbutted and spat on.

Officers went to the home the next day to arrest the suspect, but police say he resisted. Police allege that the man grabbed his walking staff and started swinging at officers, striking one in the wrist and another in the head.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man by using a Taser and pepper spray.

The suspect and two police officers were sent to hospital following the arrest. Police say the officers sustained moderate injuries, while the suspect was not injured.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man charged with armed robbery in Moncton

Grigorios Laberakis, 59, appeared in Shelburne court on Friday to face charges of assault and aggravated assault as well as four counts of assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.