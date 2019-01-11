Canada
January 11, 2019 1:28 pm

Nova Scotia man charged with armed robbery in Moncton

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A 30-year-old man from Dartmouth is facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a pedestrian that occurred in Moncton.

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery of a pedestrian in New Brunswick.

RCMP in New Brunswick say a man was walking on Shediac Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 when he was approached by a man who pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any cash, so the suspect followed the victim to a nearby gas station to withdraw money from an ATM.

RCMP say when the victim got into the store, he told the employee he was being robbed and the employee called 911.

RCMP eventually tracked the suspect to a local hotel, but were unable to find him.

Four hours later, a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested in a vehicle on Highway 16 near the Confederation Bridge.

Demarque Shane Beals of Dartmouth has been charged with armed robbery and five counts of breaching a recognizance. He appeared in Monton Provincial Court on Jan. 10 and is scheduled to return on Jan. 11.

