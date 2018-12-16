Crime
December 16, 2018 2:33 pm

Codiac RCMP seek suspect in connection with armed robbery in Moncton

RCMP are asking for your help following an alleged armed robbery at Needs Convenience on Morton Avenue Sunday morning

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public’s help following an alleged armed robbery Sunday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., police said, a white male with a medium build entered the Needs Convenience store on Morton Avenue and brandished a weapon.

The man, who is in his mid to late 20s, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to RCMP.

They say he was wearing a black toque, with a white hoodie underneath a black jacket, and grey sweat pants.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police say they attempted to locate the suspect with help from a police dog, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking for you to come forward with any information.

