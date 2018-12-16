Codiac RCMP seek suspect in connection with armed robbery in Moncton

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public’s help following an alleged armed robbery Sunday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., police said, a white male with a medium build entered the Needs Convenience store on Morton Avenue and brandished a weapon.

The man, who is in his mid to late 20s, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to RCMP.

They say he was wearing a black toque, with a white hoodie underneath a black jacket, and grey sweat pants.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police say they attempted to locate the suspect with help from a police dog, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking for you to come forward with any information.

