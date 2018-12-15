Canada
December 15, 2018
Updated: December 15, 2018 3:45 pm

Woman taken to hospital following apartment fire in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Moncton Fire crews attend the scene of a small blaze in an apartment complex on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

Callum Smith / Global News
A woman had to be taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a fire in a seniors’ apartment building.

Moncton Fire platoon chief Rob Brine says the fire at the 10-storey building was reported by a person delivering papers at around 4:30 a.m.

Crews from three stations arrived to find the stairwell on the eighth floor full of smoke, according to Brine, and the entire building had to be evacuated.

Brine says some elders that were non-mobile had to be carried out, but there were no serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Brine says it appears to have started in kitchen area.

With files from Callum Smith. 

