Canada
January 11, 2019 2:57 pm

6-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by car in Digby County

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating after a six-year-old girl in Digby County was struck by a vehicle on Highway 1.

File / Global News
A A

A six-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Digby County, N.S.

RCMP say the collision happened at 7:39 a.m. on Highway 1 in St. Bernard, which is north of Meteghan.

READ MORE: Cole Harbour mother speaks out after toddler struck in crosswalk

According to police, a man was driving south on the highway when a child ran across the road in front of him.

“Due to other children being on the roadside at the same time, he was not able to avoid the child and struck her,” RCMP said in a news release.

The girl was transported to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight. Her injuries are considered to be serious, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The highway was closed for 90 minutes while police and emergency personnel were on scene, but the area has since reopened.

An investigation into the collision continues.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
child hit by car
Collision
Digby County
girl hit by car Highway 1
Highway 1
Highway 1 collision
Highway 1 Crash
Highway 1 traffic
Meteghan
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
St. Bernard
St. Bernard NS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.