6-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by car in Digby County

A six-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Digby County, N.S.

RCMP say the collision happened at 7:39 a.m. on Highway 1 in St. Bernard, which is north of Meteghan.

According to police, a man was driving south on the highway when a child ran across the road in front of him.

“Due to other children being on the roadside at the same time, he was not able to avoid the child and struck her,” RCMP said in a news release.

The girl was transported to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight. Her injuries are considered to be serious, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The highway was closed for 90 minutes while police and emergency personnel were on scene, but the area has since reopened.

An investigation into the collision continues.