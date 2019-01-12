Canada
January 12, 2019 2:45 pm

Police investigating after 62-year-old Yarmouth woman dies in car crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman from Yarmouth, N.S., on Friday.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 340 in Deerfield, about 20 kilometres north of Yarmouth, at around 4 p.m.

They say the woman driving the SUV was found deceased.

The 46-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for several hours and have since been re-opened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Deerfield
Fatal Crash
Nova Scotia
Yarmouth
Yarmouth Rural RCMP

