Police investigating after 62-year-old Yarmouth woman dies in car crash
Police say a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman from Yarmouth, N.S., on Friday.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 340 in Deerfield, about 20 kilometres north of Yarmouth, at around 4 p.m.
They say the woman driving the SUV was found deceased.
The 46-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for several hours and have since been re-opened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
