Crime
December 27, 2018 10:35 am

Police investigating dune buggy crash in Cambridge on Boxing Day

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police say they are still investigating the collision that happened on Boxing Day.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a collision involving a dune buggy in Cambridge on Boxing Day.

Police were called to a parking lot on Laurel Street about the collision.

READ MORE: Man arrested for attempted murder in Cambridge

A 20-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and are requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge crime
Cambridge dune buggy
dune buggy collision
dune buggy collision Cambridge
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News