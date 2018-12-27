Police investigating dune buggy crash in Cambridge on Boxing Day
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a collision involving a dune buggy in Cambridge on Boxing Day.
Police were called to a parking lot on Laurel Street about the collision.
A 20-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are still investigating and are requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777.
