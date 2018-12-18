Man arrested for attempted murder in Cambridge

A fight between two men in Cambridge on Monday left one in hospital with stab wounds and the other in a jail facing attempted murder charges.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Ainslie Street North and Simcoe Street around 4:30 a.m. about a fight between two men.
One man was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man has since been released from hospital.
The second man, who is 33 years old, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Police are describing the incident as “targeted” and believe there is no further cause for concern for others.
