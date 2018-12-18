Cambridge arrest
December 18, 2018 9:46 am

Man arrested for attempted murder in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

A fight between two men in Cambridge on Monday left one in hospital with stab wounds and the other in a jail facing attempted murder charges.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Ainslie Street North and Simcoe Street around 4:30 a.m. about a fight between two men.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after police raid two homes in Cambridge

One man was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man has since been released from hospital.

The second man, who is 33 years old, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

READ MORE: Tractor trailer containing appliances stolen in Cambridge

Police are describing the incident as “targeted” and believe there is no further cause for concern for others.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge arrest
Cambridge attempted murder
Cambridge crime
Cambridge knife fight
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News