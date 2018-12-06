Crime
December 6, 2018 1:53 pm

3 arrested after police raid two homes in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police released images of their haul from Wednesday's raids.

@WRPSToday / Twitter
Waterloo Regional Police arrested three people after executing search warrants at two homes in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Police searched a home on Glenmorris Street and another on Livingstone Crescent and found two loaded handguns, ammunition, conducted energy weapons, bear spray and a variety of other weapons.

Police say they also found suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Two men and a woman from Cambridge were arrested and have been charged with a number of drug and weapon charges.

