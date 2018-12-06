3 arrested after police raid two homes in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police arrested three people after executing search warrants at two homes in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Police searched a home on Glenmorris Street and another on Livingstone Crescent and found two loaded handguns, ammunition, conducted energy weapons, bear spray and a variety of other weapons.
READ MORE: 4 people arrested during drug raid in Kitchener
Police say they also found suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Two men and a woman from Cambridge were arrested and have been charged with a number of drug and weapon charges.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.