4 people arrested during drug raid in Kitchener

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after Waterloo Regional Police executed a search warrant at a home on Daniel Avenue in Kitchener.
Police say they found suspected crystal meth after searching the home in the Bridgeport area.
Three men and a woman from Kitchener were arrested with two of the men being released a short time later.
The man and woman who were detained have been charged with drug-related offences.
