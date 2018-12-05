Crime
December 5, 2018 10:31 am

4 people arrested during drug raid in Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Four people were arrested on Tuesday after Waterloo Regional Police executed a search warrant at a home on Daniel Avenue in Kitchener.

Police say they found suspected crystal meth after searching the home in the Bridgeport area.

Three men and a woman from Kitchener were arrested with two of the men being released a short time later.

The man and woman who were detained have been charged with drug-related offences.

