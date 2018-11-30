Crime
November 30, 2018 11:30 am

Waterloo police release image of suspects in theft from Kitchener construction site

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police are looking to speak with these people in connection to a break -in at a construction site in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police handout
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a trio of people they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent break-in in downtown Kitchener.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17, a construction site was entered at King Street West and Ontario Street South.

READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in downtown Kitchener

The thieves made off with a large quantity of tools.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener Break in
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News