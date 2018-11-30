Waterloo police release image of suspects in theft from Kitchener construction site

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a trio of people they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent break-in in downtown Kitchener.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17, a construction site was entered at King Street West and Ontario Street South.

The thieves made off with a large quantity of tools.

Looking to identify these individuals in connection with a break and enter that occurred in the area of King Street West and Ontario Street South in Kitchener on November 17. A construction site was entered and tools taken. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/RIjZBs4skI pic.twitter.com/T89BoenleA — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 29, 2018

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.