Waterloo police release image of suspects in theft from Kitchener construction site

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a trio of people they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent break-in in downtown Kitchener.
Police say that at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17, a construction site was entered at King Street West and Ontario Street South.
The thieves made off with a large quantity of tools.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
