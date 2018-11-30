Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in downtown Kitchener

After closing off Linden Avenue on Thursday for a good portion of the day, Waterloo Regional Police announced they had arrested a 37-year-old man.
Police said on Twitter that a “male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener.”
Linden Avenue was also re-opened allowing local residents to return to their homes.
READ MORE: Police seek federal inmate on Canada-wide warrant
Police said Friday morning that they had been told by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad that a search was underway for a man being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms.
Upon arrival, police said they secured the area before the man was located and arrested.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.