Crime
November 30, 2018 10:20 am

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in downtown Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service officers attend St. Patrick's Day festivities in Waterloo.

Global News / File
A A

After closing off Linden Avenue on Thursday for a good portion of the day, Waterloo Regional Police announced they had arrested a 37-year-old man.

Police said on Twitter that a “male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener.”

Linden Avenue was also re-opened allowing local residents to return to their homes.

READ MORE: Police seek federal inmate on Canada-wide warrant

Police said Friday morning that they had been told by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad that a search was underway for a man being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms.

Upon arrival, police said they secured the area before the man was located and arrested.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada-Wide Warrant
Canada-Wide Warrant Kitchener
federal inmate
Kitchener arrest
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
ROPE Squad
Warrant
Waterloo police arrest
Waterloo regional police arrest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News