Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in downtown Kitchener

After closing off Linden Avenue on Thursday for a good portion of the day, Waterloo Regional Police announced they had arrested a 37-year-old man.

Police said on Twitter that a “male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener.”

Linden Avenue was also re-opened allowing local residents to return to their homes.

Police said Friday morning that they had been told by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad that a search was underway for a man being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms.

Upon arrival, police said they secured the area before the man was located and arrested.