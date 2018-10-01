Police seek federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a man who has been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since March.
According to the OPP, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) has been searching for 37-year-old Shimon Abrahams on suspicion that he breached his statutory release.
Abrahams is described as a male, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Abrahams has a neck tattoo which reads “Avony,” a tattoo on his left forearm of praying hands and a tattoo of scripture writings on his right forearm.
OPP say Abrahams is currently serving a two-year, four-month sentence for possession of a firearm with ammunition and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police, Abrahams is known to frequent the Toronto, Barrie, Kitchener and Waterloo areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ROPE at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 10800-222-TIPS (8477).
