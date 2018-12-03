Crime
Tractor trailer containing appliances stolen in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public for information.

A truck and its load of appliances were stolen over the weekend in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that between 1 p.m. Saturday and 4:40 a.m. Sunday, someone drove off with an 18-wheel white Freightliner Cascadia and the trailer which is described as white, 53-feet long, with “Gregoire” written on the sides.

The truck was said to be carrying a load of appliances.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

