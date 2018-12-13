Police forces around GTA responding to ‘multiple’ bomb threats

Numerous police forces around the GTA are investigating after multiple bomb threats have been made to local businesses and transit hubs in their areas.

Toronto police told Global News officers responded to a call about a bomb threat at King subway station at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The station was evacuated a short time later, and the incident was cleared.

However, police said they were responding to numerous threats throughout the city.

Peel and York regional police said they have also received calls about numerous bomb threats to local businesses in their areas. They both said bitcoin was demanded in exchange for the location of the bombs.

Peel said the threats began around 2 p.m. There has been six in total

Officials in all affected cities are asking anyone receiving these threats to contact police.

On Thursday, the RCMP said bomb threats were sent to B.C. car dealerships in Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops via email. The unknown sender demanded bitcoin payments.

Ottawa police said they were dealing with a similar situation in the capital.

It is unclear if any of the events are connected at this time.

#PRP have received several unfounded reports of bomb threats that were emailed to local businesses. These emails demanded a payment of bitcoin to disclose the location of the bomb. If you receive a similar email, please do not respond but contact 905-453-3311 or 9-1-1. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 13, 2018

We've responded to several email bomb threats. The unfounded e-mail threats to local business and individuals is demanding a bit coin payment. If you've been the recipient of such an e-mail threat, please don't respond to the bit coin demand. Please report by phoning 866-876-5423 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 13, 2018

BOMB THREAT:

King Subway Station

-A threat has been received

-Police are investigating

-King Subway Station has been evacuated

*Anyone with info that may assist in this investigation is asked to call police*#GO2285161

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2018