Police forces around GTA responding to ‘multiple’ bomb threats

Numerous police forces around the GTA are investigating after multiple bomb threats have been made to local businesses and transit hubs in their areas.
Toronto police told Global News officers responded to a call about a bomb threat at King subway station at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Bitcoin demanded in B.C. Interior bomb threats
The station was evacuated a short time later, and the incident was cleared.
However, police said they were responding to numerous threats throughout the city.
READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating numerous bomb threats
Peel and York regional police said they have also received calls about numerous bomb threats to local businesses in their areas. They both said bitcoin was demanded in exchange for the location of the bombs.
Peel said the threats began around 2 p.m. There has been six in total
Officials in all affected cities are asking anyone receiving these threats to contact police.
READ MORE: Dozens of bomb threats reported across Canada, U.S.
On Thursday, the RCMP said bomb threats were sent to B.C. car dealerships in Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops via email. The unknown sender demanded bitcoin payments.
Ottawa police said they were dealing with a similar situation in the capital.
It is unclear if any of the events are connected at this time.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.