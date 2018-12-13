Ottawa police investigating numerous bomb threats

Ottawa police are investigating a rash of bomb threats on Thursday that were made against businesses and individuals.

Police say the threats were made via email in what they say seems to be a random pattern in the Ottawa-Gatineau area. The sender is demanding an undisclosed amount of bitcoin as ransom.

READ MORE: Police in Winnipeg and across Canada investigating bomb threats

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, the threats have been deemed unfounded and police are asking anyone who has received these emails to call police.

Police say these threats are widespread and have been received in areas outside the region, including Toronto, Winnipeg and the United States. As of right now, Ottawa police say they are only focusing on threats received in the region.

Ottawa police did say that they are working in partnership with the OPP, RCMP and Gatineau police to investigate.

READ MORE: Police forces around GTA responding to ‘multiple’ bomb threats

Police say that over 10 of these threats have been reported but were unable to provide an exact number as the reports are still coming in.

Ottawa police are recommending that people who receive the email ignore it and call police immediately at their call centre at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300. Police are asking that callers avoid calling 911 due to the volume of threats and the fact that they have all been false. Reports can also be submitted online.

The investigation is ongoing.