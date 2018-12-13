Police in Winnipeg and across Canada investigating bomb threats

The Winnipeg Police Service said Thursday afternoon that they’re in the process of investigating a number of bomb threats that have been sent to local businesses.

Police said the businesses are spread throughout the city and that similar threats have been made elsewhere in Canada and the United States as well.

“Businesses are being emailed to the business corporate email accounts,” said Cst. Rob Carver, “with a bomb threat and an extortion behind it for money to be paid for the business not to be bombed.

“We’ve sent officers to every business, we’ve helped the businesses go through to make sure everybody’s safe, we can help them search if they think that’s something they want.”

Carver told 680 CJOB there’s some benefit to Winnipeg being one of the last cities in North America to receive these threats, as none of the other threats have been seen as credible.

“I’m not saying it removes any concern we have, but it certainly allows us to view it in a different light, because the pattern has been, we know, there just aren’t any businesses that have received what we view as a credible threat with a suspicious package.”

Carver said police have heard from eight local businesses that have received threats.

Businesses are spread throughout the city. Similar threats have been made in CAN and the US. WPS is taking these threats seriously but none have been substantiated. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 13, 2018

Manitoba RCMP said they have also received reports about these threats, and that the threats are demanding bitcoin payments.

We are aware & investigating email threats that were sent to multiple businesses in communities throughout Manitoba. #rcmpmb is determining the origin & validity of the threats. Investigation is ongoing. Updates to follow. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 13, 2018

Although none of the threats have been substantiated, police say they’re taking them seriously and have officers attending to each location that has received a threat.