Accused Calgary double-murderer to face further cross-examination Thursday

Cross-examination of accused double-murderer Edward Downey will continue Thursday.

Downey point-blank denied he killed Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman when he testified in his own defense Wednesday.

The 48-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

On Wednesday, Downey’s lawyer Gavin Wolch told jurors, “nobody intended to kill Sara Baillie,” adding his client did not go to her home alone on July 11, 2016.

Downey said on the day Baillie was killed, he went to her house to get drugs from a friend.

His lawyer told jurors the last time Downey saw Taliyah, it was that same morning and “she was alive and well.”