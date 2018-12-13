Crime
December 13, 2018 7:42 am
Updated: December 13, 2018 7:49 am

Accused Calgary double-murderer to face further cross-examination Thursday

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Edward Downey is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Edward Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Courts
Cross-examination of accused double-murderer Edward Downey will continue Thursday.

Downey point-blank denied he killed Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman when he testified in his own defense Wednesday.

The 48-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

On Wednesday, Downey’s lawyer Gavin Wolch told jurors, “nobody intended to kill Sara Baillie,” adding his client did not go to her home alone on July 11, 2016.

Downey said on the day Baillie was killed, he went to her house to get drugs from a friend.

His lawyer told jurors the last time Downey saw Taliyah, it was that same morning and “she was alive and well.”

CPS 17_garage

Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 18_garage

Edward Downey’s garage, including two suitcases seized by police.

Court Exhibit
CPS 19_luggage

Yellow police marker on top of a suitcase seized by police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 03_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 01_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 02_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 20_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 19_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 18_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 17_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 16_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 15_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit

