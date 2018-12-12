Crime
December 12, 2018 7:00 am

Defence to begin presenting evidence Wednesday in Calgary double-murder trial

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Edward Downey is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Edward Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Courts
Jurors in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey will soon find out if the accused will testify in his own defence.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

The prosecution finished presenting its evidence Tuesday afternoon.

Downey’s defence lawyer Gavin Wolch told court he will begin presenting his case Wednesday morning.

Wolch did not specify which witnesses he will be calling, but said he would start by making an opening statement to the jury.

Wednesday marks the 13th day for jurors hearing the case. The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

CPS 17_garage

Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 18_garage

Edward Downey’s garage, including two suitcases seized by police.

Court Exhibit
CPS 19_luggage

Yellow police marker on top of a suitcase seized by police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 03_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 01_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 02_luggage

A red suitcase seized by Calgary police from Edward Downey’s garage.

Court Exhibit
CPS 20_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 19_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 18_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 17_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 16_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit
CPS 15_phone

An iPhone seized from a Dodge Charger. The prosecution alleges Edward Downey was driving the Charger July 11, 2016.

Court Exhibit

