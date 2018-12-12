Defence to begin presenting evidence Wednesday in Calgary double-murder trial

Jurors in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey will soon find out if the accused will testify in his own defence.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

The prosecution finished presenting its evidence Tuesday afternoon.

Downey’s defence lawyer Gavin Wolch told court he will begin presenting his case Wednesday morning.

Wolch did not specify which witnesses he will be calling, but said he would start by making an opening statement to the jury.

Wednesday marks the 13th day for jurors hearing the case. The trial is scheduled for three weeks.