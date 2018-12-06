Calgary crime analyst who led police to body of missing girl continues testimony in double-murder trial

A Calgary police crime and intelligence analyst who used cell tower pings to help officers find five-year-old Taliyah Marsman will continue her testimony on Thursday.

Trish Pace told court Wednesday in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey that she used communications from a phone belonging to the accused to try and track where the little girl could be.

Pace showed jurors the maps she created to help guide officers in their search for Taliyah, who was the subject of an Alberta-wide Amber Alert at the time.

Downey is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and Taliyah, her five-year-old daughter. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Sara was found dead inside of her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside the city limits.

Court was shown a map with the actual spot the little girl’s body was found by police laid over top of the area Pace gave searchers to to look for her.

Her body was found on the edge of the specific search area where Pace predicted the five-year-old would be.

Watch – Fri, Nov 30: Friday marked an emotional end to an extremely difficult week for family and friends of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of the mother and daughter. Nancy Hixt reports.