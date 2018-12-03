Jurors warned to expect graphic evidence as second week of Calgary double murder trial of Edward Downey begins

Jurors in the double murder trial of Edward Downey have been warned to expect to see graphic photos as the second week of testimony begins Monday.

Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

Justice Beth Hughes told the five men and seven women hearing the case they will be shown autopsy photos when the medical examiner testifies.

The first week of evidence was often graphic, and family and friends of Sara and Taliyah frequently broke down.

Sara was found dead inside of her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Court heard her body was hidden inside of Taliyah’s closet, inside a laundry hamper.

Following that discovery, an Alberta-wide Amber Alert was activated for her missing daughter.

Her daughter was found three days later outside the city limits by a Calgary constable who was leading the search.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

