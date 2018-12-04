More graphic evidence about death of 5-year-old girl expected in Calgary double-murder trial

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Graphic details of the injuries a Calgary mother and daughter suffered are being detailed as the double-murder trial of Edward Downey continues.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah.

Family and friends of Sara and Taliyah broke down Monday as an expert in forensic pathology testified.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo will continue his testimony Tuesday.

Court heard Adeagbo performed autopsies on both Sara and Taliyah.

Adeagbo said Sara died of asphyxia, caused by neck compression and suffocation.

The 34-year-old was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Court heard her body was hidden inside Taliyah’s closet, in a laundry hamper.

Taliyah was found three days later outside Calgary’s city limits following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

Adeagbo said Taliyah died from asphyxiation.