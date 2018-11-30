Graphic evidence continues Day 5 of Calgary double murder trial of Edward Downey

The double murder trial of Edward Downey will enter its fifth day of testimony Friday.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

READ MORE: ‘It was a body’: Graphic evidence from first responder presented in 4th day of Calgary double murder trial

Family and friends of Sara and Taliyah sobbed in court Thursday as graphic details were presented by the officer who first responded to Sara’s home.

Calgary Police Const. Bradley Nykoluk said he was first called to the home on July 11, 2016 for a “check on welfare.” He said family members were concerned when they couldn’t find Sara and Taliyah.

Nykoluk said he did two searches — the first came up empty so he decided to do another search.

“I began searching a little bit more in depth, going through drawers, going through cupboards more thoroughly,” he said.

“I was looking for a diary, plane ticket, something to indicate where they had gone.”

When he got to Taliyah’s closet, he said he used a flashlight to get a better look. He said he saw a laundry hamper.

“I reached to move the laundry hamper out of the way but it wouldn’t budge,” he testified.

Watch below – Nov. 29: ‘It was a body’: Graphic evidence from first responder given in 4th day of Calgary double murder trial

Nykoluk told the court the hamper was a lot heavier than it should have been. He noted clothes were stacked on top of it.

Court heard he removed those clothes, and that’s when he made an horrific discovery.

READ MORE: ‘She had been crying’: Witness testimony during double murder trial of Edward Downey leaves gallery in tears

Earlier in the trial, the Crown told jurors Sara’s body was found stuffed into a laundry hamper and hidden in Taliyah’s closet.

An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxiation.

READ MORE: Graphic details emerge in double murder trial of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother & 5-year-old daughter

After the discovery of Sara’s body, an Alberta-wide Amber Alert was activated for her missing daughter.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later outside of the city limits.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.