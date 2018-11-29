CCTV shows final movements of vehicles involved in killings of Calgary mother and daughter

The final movements of a car belonging to Sara Baillie are being shown to a jury in the double murder trial of Edward Downey.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

Sgt. Darren Smith was working with the Calgary Police Service Domestic Conflict unit the day the mother and daughter disappeared.

He said he was assigned to go through CCTV and look for two cars: Sara’s missing Ford Fusion and a grey Dodge Charger.

Earlier this week, court heard Sara’s best friend, identified in court only by the initials AB, had a grey Dodge Charger.

She testified that on July 11, 2016, Downey was driving her Charger.

Smith will continue his testimony on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial.

Sara’s body was found in her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah was found three days later outside the city limits following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

