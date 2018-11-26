Double murder trial to begin for Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother & 5-year-old daughter

A jury trial will begin Monday for a Calgary man accused of killing a mother and her five-year-old daughter.

Edward Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016. That sparked an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Calgary police found Taliyah’s body three days later just outside of the city limits.

A media release was sent out on Friday on behalf of the family of Baillie and Taliyah.

It said they will be attending the trial and asked for privacy as the court case unfolds. The family said a statement will be made once the jury reaches verdicts in the case.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.