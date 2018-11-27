Graphic details emerge in double murder trial of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother & 5-year-old daughter

Graphic and disturbing details are coming out in the jury trial for a Calgary man accused of killing a mother and her five-year-old daughter.

Edward Downey is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

The trial began Monday with the prosecution outlining its case to the five man, seven woman jury.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail told jurors Downey was known to both Sara and Taliyah. He was Sara’s best friend’s boyfriend.

READ MORE: Double murder trial underway for Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother & 5-year-old daughter

That woman’s identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban, and can only be referred to by the initials “AB.”

It’s the Crown’s theory that Downey killed Sara because she was trying to get AB to break up with him, and helping AB stay away from life as an escort.

Sara’s body was found in her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. She was stuffed into a laundry hamper and hidden in Taliyah’s closet, court heard Monday.

“Duct tape was wrapped around Sara’s head, her face and neck,” MacPhail said.

Court heard Sara’s wrists were bound, and her neck, face and body were bruised.

MacPhail said fingerprints were found on duct tape that bound Sara.

“They were made by the left forefinger of Mr. Downey,” MacPhail said.

An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxiation.

After the discovery of Sara’s body, an Alberta-wide Amber Alert was activated for her missing daughter.

MacPhail said a Calgary police analyst used cellphone tower pings to map Downey’s movements.

It was a map from that data that led police to find Taliyah’s body three days later just outside of the city limits.

Her tiny body was discarded in some bushes.

The Crown said it’s their theory Taliyah’s killer took her and murdered her because she was a witness to her mother’s death.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.