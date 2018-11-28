Ex-girlfriend of accused Calgary double murderer Edward Downey to continue testimony Wednesday

A woman, whose evidence the Crown argues is key to understanding a double homicide plot, will continue her testimony in the double murder trial of Edward Downey Wednesday morning.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

Sara’s body was found in her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016, but her daughter was missing.

That sparked an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for Taliyah.

Her body was found outside the city limits three days later.

READ MORE: Graphic details emerge in double murder trial of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother & 5-year-old daughter

Watch below: The former girlfriend of accused killer Edward Downey testified in his double murder trial Tuesday. Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Nancy Hixt has the latest.

On Tuesday, Downey’s ex-girlfriend, who was also Sara’s best friend, testified that she was afraid for her.

The woman’s identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban and can only be referred to by the initials “AB.”

AB testified from behind a screen on Tuesday so she didn’t have to see Downey.

AB said just days before Sara was killed, she received text messages from Downey that said he didn’t like her.

In the text exchange Downey called Sara a “disrespectful pot.”

AB said things with her and Downey started going downhill after he hit her in front of Sara.

“She was afraid for me,” she said, adding the blow resulted in a black eye for AB.

It’s the Crown’s theory that Downey killed Sara because she was trying to get AB to break up with him and was helping her stay away from work as an escort.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.