Graphic evidence from forensic entomologist presented in Calgary double-murder trial

Graphic testimony from an expert in forensic entomology was presented Thursday in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey.

Some family and friends of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman left the courtroom for the evidence.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths.

Dr. Gail Anderson studies insects associated with human remains to determine the minimum time that’s elapsed since death.

Anderson said based on her findings, Taliyah was likely killed on or before July 12, 2016. Her body was found three days later, outside the city limits.

Baillie was found dead inside of her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Court also heard further evidence from a Calgary police crime and intelligence analyst who used cell tower pings to help officers find Taliyah.

Trish Pace told court she gave investigators a specific search zone created by mapping data from cell tower pings by the accused’s phone.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Gavin Wolch asked Pace about Baillie’s cellphone.

Earlier, court heard that phone was found under a tree in a northwest Calgary park in the evening of July 12, 2016.

Pace confirmed there was internet usage and “short code messages” associated to the phone the day after Baillie was found dead in her basement suite.

Pace explained short code messages are five digits long and are usually connected to subscriptions, appointment reminders or marketing messages.

Pace told court she is not able to tell if the activity on July 12 was user-generated or consisted of automated messages to and from the phone.

Pace has been stood down as a witness, and told she will need to return for further testimony on Monday.

Court will resume Friday with what the prosecution said will be a full day of witness evidence.