Calgary double-murder trial to enter into 8th day of testimony

The double-murder trial of Edward Downey will continue in Calgary Wednesday as jurors hear an eighth day of Crown evidence.

Downey is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Sara was found dead inside of her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside the city limits following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

On Tuesday, court heard Sara’s cell phone was found under a tree in a northwest Calgary park in the evening of July 12, 2016.

The man who found it said he didn’t know who the phone belonged to and left it with a friend, Heather Hubert.

She told court she charged the phone so so she could try and figure out who it belonged to.

Hubert said once she was able to turn the phone on, she recognized some of the names that showed up on the phone.

“The first thing I noticed was the name Taliyah,” Hubert said. “I knew there was a case going on in the media.”

“I thought this was getting a bit strange,” Hubert testified.

She said she Googled the name listed as “work” on the phone, and it came back as a number for Chili’s restaurant. Court has previously heard Sara worked at Chili’s.

“At that moment I didn’t want to mess with the phone anymore,” Hubert said.

She said she took the phone to a police station the next morning.

An expert in the operation of the Rogers wireless network also testified Tuesday afternoon about how cell phones connect with cell towers.

Earlier in the trial, jurors were told a crime analyst used cell phone tower pings to map the accused’s movements — and that provided a map for searchers to follow to find Taliyah’s body.