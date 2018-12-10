Justice tells jurors ‘we’re getting down to the end’ ahead of 3rd week of testimony in Calgary double-murder trial

The prosecution will present what’s expected to be the final Crown witnesses on Monday, as the third week of the double-murder trial of Edward Downey gets underway in Calgary.

Justice Beth Hughes told jurors “we’re getting down to the end.”

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Family and friends of Sara and her daughter sobbed on Friday as a selfie video of the little girl was played in court.

The close-up video is of Taliyah showing she was about to lose a tooth by wiggling it back and forth. It was taken on July 10, 2016, the day before she went missing.

Sara was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

Hughes told jurors they are not to be prejudiced by the video.

“We’re going to watch 15 to 20 seconds [of] Taliyah on a video,” Hughes said. “And I remind you to keep an open mind.”

The trial is scheduled for three full weeks.