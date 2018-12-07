Jurors in Calgary double-murder trial of Edward Downey to hear 10th day of Crown evidence

Prosecutors in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey will present a 10th day of evidence in a Calgary court room Friday.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

READ MORE: Fatal injuries of mother and daughter detailed in double murder trial of Edward Downey

Thursday Dr. Gail Anderson, an expert in forensic entomology, told jurors Taliyah was likely killed on or before July 12, 2016.

Sara was found dead inside of her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside the city limits.

READ MORE: Graphic details about death of 5-year-old Taliyah Marsman presented in Calgary double-murder trial

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

Watch below – Nov 30: Friday marked an emotional end to an extremely difficult week for family and friends of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of the mother and daughter. Nancy Hixt reports.