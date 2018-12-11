Expert in digital forensic examinations to continue testimony in Calgary double-murder trial

An expert tech crimes officer with the Calgary Police Service will continue his testimony Tuesday in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey.

Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

Const. Ian Whiffen has been detailing conversations he extracted from Downey’s BlackBerry when he was arrested July 13, 2016.

It’s the Crown’s theory that Downey killed Baillie because she was trying to get AB (a woman who cannot be named due to a court-imposed publication ban) to break up with him and was helping her stay away from work as an escort.

On Monday, Whiffen read BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) messages from Downey’s phone.

The Crown alleges Downey was expressing his view of Baillie’s influence on his girlfriend in the BBM conversations.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

Watch below: (From Nov. 30, 2018) There was an emotional end to an extremely difficult week for family and friends of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman. Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of the mother and daughter. Nancy Hixt reports.