Guelph stabbing victim upgraded to stable condition

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in the city’s west end on Monday morning is now listed in stable condition.

He had to be airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being found by emergency crews in the area of Whitelaw and Fife roads at around 3 a.m.

Police have not yet made an arrest, but they said in a news release on Tuesday that investigators believe it was a targeted attack and not random.

Investigators had also been looking for an individual who may have assisted the victim after he was stabbed, but that’s no longer the case.

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

